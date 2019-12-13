3.42 RUB
Mass escapes from Armed Forces of Ukraine reported
The soldiers of the AFU are deserting from their positions at the frontline in wholesale numbers. Because of this, some fighters are subjected to torture by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). This statement was made by the former advisor to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor.
McGregor noted that the majority of deserters are young men. Some of them were sent to the front without any training.
"The SBU catches them and sends them back to the front. Some of them are subjected to demonstrative torture and execution," he added.
