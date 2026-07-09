BRICS countries agree to launch new initiatives to support women

A BRICS Women's Ministerial Meeting, during which shared priorities in advancing gender equality and women's empowerment were discussed, was held in Cochin, India. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Women and Child Development of India.

The ministerial meeting was chaired by India on July 8-9. At the meeting, the countries unanimously adopted a joint statement, agreeing to cooperate in sharing best practices, as well as promoting digital inclusion and building women's capacity.

"A significant outcome of this ministerial meeting was the adoption of the first-ever joint statement on women, reflecting the shared commitment of BRICS member countries to strengthening cooperation in promoting women-led development in all areas," the Indian ministry said in a statement.

In her address, Annapurna Devi, India's Minister for Women and Child Development, stated that despite the diverse geographic, socioeconomic, and cultural contexts of the BRICS member countries, they share a number of common challenges related to women's empowerment.

She stated that the adoption of the joint statement by the BRICS ministers is a clear demonstration of their resolve to address common challenges.

The minister reported that two initiatives launched under India's BRICS chairmanship were endorsed at the meeting. An agreement was reached to work together on sharing best practices in women's empowerment, as well as on women's digital inclusion and capacity building for professional skills development.

Together, these two initiatives are expected to take BRICS cooperation beyond policy dialogue by creating practical mechanisms for knowledge sharing, strengthening institutions, and scaling up successful activities that promote women's economic and social empowerment.