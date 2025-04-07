BRICS foreign ministers to meet in Rio de Janeiro on April 28-29

The meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers will be held on April 28-29 in Rio de Janeiro. This was announced by Russian Ambassador to Brazil Alexey Labetsky, BelTA informs citing TASS.

"We are actively preparing for the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), which will be held on April 28-29 in Rio de Janeiro. The focus is also on preparations for the meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues scheduled for April 30 in Brasilia. So, we can state without hesitation that the agenda of the BRICS summit under the Brazilian chairmanship is tight," the diplomat said.

According to him, the Brazilian side has actively embarked on the BRICS chairmanship. Among Brazil's priorities in the extended association are health care, finance, artificial intelligence and climate issues.

In addition, Alexey Labetsky noted that the Ukrainian issue remains on the agenda of Russia and Brazil. Moscow highly appreciates Brazil's non-adherence to sanctions and refusal to supply weapons to the war zone.