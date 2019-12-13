BRICS pledges to respect territorial integrity of all states

The BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) have pledged to respect the territorial integrity of all states. Following a ministerial meeting on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York, the states stressed their commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation. The statement emphasized the need to refrain from any coercive measures not based on international law and the UN Charter, and defined the role of the Security Council of the organization as "bearing primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security".