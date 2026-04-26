Britain Initiates Creation of Defense Bank for North European Allies

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The UK wants to create a special "defense bank" for its northern European allies. This would involve a concessional lending mechanism for the ten NATO member states that make up the London-led Joint Expeditionary Force.

The model is intended to be copied from the European Union, which has already allocated €150 billion for arms purchases through a similar mechanism.

The new bank would allow the UK, the Baltic States, and Scandinavia to take out low-cost loans for specific purposes, ranging from expanding military production to directly arming Ukraine.