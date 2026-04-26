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Britain Initiates Creation of Defense Bank for North European Allies
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The UK wants to create a special "defense bank" for its northern European allies. This would involve a concessional lending mechanism for the ten NATO member states that make up the London-led Joint Expeditionary Force.
The model is intended to be copied from the European Union, which has already allocated €150 billion for arms purchases through a similar mechanism.
The new bank would allow the UK, the Baltic States, and Scandinavia to take out low-cost loans for specific purposes, ranging from expanding military production to directly arming Ukraine.
The official launch of the debt scheme could be announced as early as the July alliance summit.