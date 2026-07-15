Once the queen of the seas, Britain has decided to reclaim its historic status. The Ministry of Defence will allocate a record-breaking $35 billion to modernize the coastal infrastructure of naval bases.

The massive financial injections will go toward repairing dock facilities and refurbishing bases that have been left without proper maintenance for years. Apparently, British strategists sincerely believe that such steps are the only way to restore the navy's combat efficiency.

However, critics sneer that while London builds the most expensive docks in history, the Royal Navy will simply run out of serviceable ships and sailors.