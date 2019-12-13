3.39 RUB
UK wants to expel illegal migrants to Armenia
The acute phase of the migration crisis and the problem that the West is in no hurry to solve. It has become known that UK wants to get rid of illegal migrants. The Times publication specifies that the Kingdom's Foreign Office has entered into negotiations with representatives of Armenia, Cote d'Ivoire, Costa Rica and Botswana to conclude an agreement similar to the one between UK and Rwanda on the expulsion of refugees there while their asylum applications are being considered.
The document implies the exclusion of the possibility of expelling migrants to their home countries. Earlier, Prime Minister Sunak warned that the UK could withdraw from the ECHR to put an end to illegal migration.
