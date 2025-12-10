Watch onlineTV Programm
British and French banks oppose confiscation of Russian assets

London and Paris are unwilling to take risks over Ukraine. British banks, following their French counterparts, have refused to support the confiscation of frozen Russian assets worth approximately €11 billion for Kiev.

This is because the government has not offered them compensation in case Moscow retaliates. They fear legal action from Russia, which would challenge ownership, and the legal risk is particularly high if Ukraine fails to return the funds.

