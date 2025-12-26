It appears that truly difficult times have arrived for the British Broadcasting Corporation. Sharp criticism of the BBC is no longer limited to foreign politicians and the opposition, but even members of the domestic establishment. Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss has demanded swift reform.

Liz Truss, former British Prime Minister: "The BBC is an outrageous organization, its time is up. The BBC lied, they lied not only about President Trump, they lied about achieving net-zero emissions, about migration, they never tell the truth about who committed this or that crime."

Truss mentioned the scandal surrounding the BBC's fabrication of Trump's speech. The American president has already instructed his lawyers to sue the British broadcaster for $5 billion.

Meanwhile, that's the BBC's estimated annual budget. But even that amount isn't enough. Currently, British families pay a £159 tax to the BBC, and the government is exploring the possibility of increasing this tax.