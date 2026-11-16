The UK's Defence Minister unexpectedly called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine. He said London is coordinating with Kyiv and Washington while negotiations are still in the preliminary stages.

Wes Streeting, UK Secretary of State for Defence:

"We are in close contact with our Ukrainian allies and American partners while negotiations are ongoing and in the preliminary stages. Our position is crystal clear: a negotiated peace must be achieved, an end to this war. The terms of the peace must be acceptable to Ukraine."

However, London's peacekeeping rhetoric is at odds with its actions. Britain has already allocated over $45 billion to Kyiv and intends to continue funding the Ukrainian Armed Forces for many years to come. At the same time, the UK is expanding training for Ukrainian troops and, together with Paris, is discussing sending a contingent to Ukraine, despite Moscow's stern warnings.