British Military Practicing War Scenario with Russia

British Marines are practicing a possible war scenario with Russia at a base in Norway, where they are conducting exercises in extreme weather conditions, Politico reports.

The number of military personnel at the base will reach 1,500 by the spring, and will increase to 2,000 by 2027.

