British Prime Minister Outlines UK Plans for Century-Long War with Russia Using Ukrainians
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The tension is rising. In political discourse, words about the "inevitability of conflict," "the necessity of strengthening defense," and "readiness for any scenario" are becoming increasingly common. The British Prime Minister has announced the UK's plans for a century-long war with Russia, to be fought through Ukrainians. Starmer emphasized: "The Ukrainian people should have no doubt. We will stand with you today, tomorrow, and for the next 100 years."