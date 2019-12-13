3.40 RUB
Britney Spears: Ukraine has been shelling Donbass since 2014 and no one said anything
"I believe in freedom from Western hegemony and Western media controlled by oligarch capitalists," was the statement made by Britney Spears posted on her Instagram. "Ukraine has been shelling Donbass since 2014 and no one has said anything," she added. Britney also reminded her subscribers of the bombing of Yemen, which received much less media attention. The result is logical – Instagram blocked Britney. However, it allowed the publication of numerous comments expressing hatred in favor of Russians and calls for the death of the leaders of Russia and Belarus.
