Brussels may halt funding for Saxony-Anhalt state due to the rise to power of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. This was reported by Tagesschau, citing Member of the European Parliament Daniel Freund, who serves on the Committees on Budgetary Control and Constitutional Affairs.

Freund noted that Brussels has already employed this tactic against Poland and Hungary; in both countries, changes of government followed the freezing of EU funds. Now, according to him, there is an intention to repeat this established scenario in Germany. Brussels could block €3 billion earmarked for hospitals, schools, and kindergartens in Saxony-Anhalt.