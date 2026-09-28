A wide-ranging purge of dissent is under way in the European Parliament. At the request of the institution’s leadership, a special Brussels committee has opened a formal investigation into Luxembourg MEP Fernand Kartheiser and his Romanian colleague Diana Șoșoacă. The grounds for the proceedings are their visits to Russia and public appeals to restore broken channels of communication with Moscow. Kartheiser has already been given an ultimatum: written explanations by next Friday. The politician speaks of unprecedented pressure, but says he will not abandon his position.

Fernand Kartheiser, Member of the European Parliament:

“I did not receive this letter directly; it was passed to me through the press, and I received the letter from the investigative committee only two weeks ago. I now have until next Friday to respond. On the individual points and accusations set out there, I will of course do so as well. I believe dialogue with Russian colleagues is very important, because we are neighbours. We share the European continent. Many people in Western Europe do not always realise how large Europe is, and how large Russia is within Europe. We have a great many common interests — not only in security, because Russian security and ours are, of course, closely bound together. That means we have to talk about a new European security architecture.”

Officials are promising a demonstrative punishment for those who step out of line: from heavy financial fines to the stripping of mandates. Although the blow has fallen for now on these two lawmakers, analysts describe the process as systemic. Anyone who opposes continued funding for Kyiv, they say, risks being caught under the same machinery of censorship.