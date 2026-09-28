Brussels Makes Roadmaps for Four Countries' Accession

The European Union plans to adopt a tailored approach to integrating the most promising candidate countries, aiming for their accession to the bloc by the end of 2027.

According to Politico, individual roadmaps featuring clear, step-by-step targets will be prepared for Ukraine, Moldova, Montenegro, and Albania. Each document will outline specific reform requirements and estimated timelines for concluding negotiations.

At the same time, Brussels' new strategy explicitly categorizes candidates into 'frontrunners' and 'laggards'. Consequently, the bids of Georgia, Turkey, and Serbia will not receive dedicated action plans. The European Commission attributes this decision to concerns regarding democratic backsliding and the erosion of the rule of law in these nations.