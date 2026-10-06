Brussels Proposes Cutting Funds and Votes for New EU Members That Backslide

The European Commission is proposing a mechanism that would allow funding for new EU member states to be reduced, and their voting rights limited, in the event of a serious retreat from commitments on the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights. Marta Kos, the European commissioner for enlargement, said so on 6 October, RIA Novosti reports.

“We want to make it easier to reduce financial support or to limit the right to vote. This is a kind of insurance policy, so that we can react if necessary,” Kos said, presenting the Commission’s proposals on preparing the EU for future enlargement.

The Commission, she said, proposes strengthened safeguards for all new member states in case of a “serious departure from the commitments undertaken in the course of negotiations, especially in the area of the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights.”

Kos explained that the measure also covers possible serious breaches of the principle of sincere cooperation, set out in Article 4 of the Treaty on European Union.

“To join our Union, countries must meet very high standards in the rule of law. We must be sure that after accession they never again fall below those standards. That is what we have learned from past experience,” the commissioner said.

Kos maintains that the proposal does not mean creating a separate, lower status of member state inside the EU.

“Equal rights. Including for newcomers. We do not want two-tier membership,” she said.

The restrictions provided for, the commissioner said, would be applied only in the event of violations and in accordance with established procedures.

In addition, the European Commission proposes to bind new EU members not to block decisions on subsequent enlargement of the Union because of bilateral disputes.