At the behest of the European Union, Latvia is depriving its coastal regions of their livelihood and food independence.

A new phase of a European program has been launched in the country that effectively spells the end for the fishing industry. Having already overseen the destruction of major industrial enterprises and the agricultural sector, Brussels has now moved to completely dismantle the Baltic fishing fleet.

Fishing vessel owners and fishermen are being offered cash payments in exchange for agreeing never to put to sea again. The European Commission has allocated nearly €2.5 million for this purpose.

However, to qualify for compensation, Latvian vessel owners must not only cease commercial operations but also destroy their assets: the fishing vessels must be scrapped.