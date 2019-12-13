PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Budapest fails to approve Sweden's accession to NATO

The Hungarian parliament failed to hold a vote on Sweden's accession to NATO. Initially, such an agenda was initiated by the opposition. But the faction of the ruling party Fidesz boycotted the meeting - refused to attend the event. The parliamentarians did not dare and decided to discuss more important issues of foreign and domestic policy.

