Budapest accuses Kiev of interfering in Hungary's upcoming parliamentary elections
Budapest accuses Kiev of interfering in Hungary's upcoming parliamentary elections. In response, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry protested to the Ukrainian ambassador. Péter Szijjártó stated that Kyiv and Zelenskyy personally are attempting to influence the outcome of the vote and are supporting the opposition party.
Péter Szijjártó added that Budapest considers such actions "rude and shameless" and will not allow external forces to influence the choice of the Hungarian people.
According to the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Ukraine is counting on the opposition because of hopes for support for Kyiv's accession to the EU and Brussels' decision, which the Orbán government considers dangerous. Szijjártó stated that Hungary will not allow its resources to be used for Ukraine's needs.