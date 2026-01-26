Budapest accuses Kiev of interfering in Hungary's upcoming parliamentary elections. In response, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry protested to the Ukrainian ambassador. Péter Szijjártó stated that Kyiv and Zelenskyy personally are attempting to influence the outcome of the vote and are supporting the opposition party.

Péter Szijjártó added that Budapest considers such actions "rude and shameless" and will not allow external forces to influence the choice of the Hungarian people.