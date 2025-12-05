3.76 BYN
Budapest blocks issuance of Eurobonds to support Ukraine
Hungary has thwarted the European Union's "Plan B." Budapest blocked the issuance of Eurobonds, which were considered a backup source of financing for Ukraine.
Now Brussels faces a dilemma: either seek new mechanisms to support Kyiv or risk using frozen Russian assets.
The bulk of the funds, €140 billion, is held in the Belgian depository Euroclear. As a reminder, Belgium is opposed to their use.