Budapest blocks issuance of Eurobonds to support Ukraine

Hungary has thwarted the European Union's "Plan B." Budapest blocked the issuance of Eurobonds, which were considered a backup source of financing for Ukraine.

Now Brussels faces a dilemma: either seek new mechanisms to support Kyiv or risk using frozen Russian assets.

The bulk of the funds, €140 billion, is held in the Belgian depository Euroclear. As a reminder, Belgium is opposed to their use.

