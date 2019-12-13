3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
NATO's future causes anxiety among alliance members
What will NATO be like without the United States? We are already the North Atlantic Alliance. The publication of the New York Times reports - informal discussions on the future of NATO are related to the possible return of Trump to the presidency.
German officials have questioned whether the alliance can survive without America. There are predictions about the emergence of a new unstable and complex world, and some European countries are even ready to increase arms purchases from Washington to gain Trump's favor.
Earlier, the billionaire expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the organization and threatened to withdraw the United States from NATO if European partners do not bear a greater financial burden.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All