The entire planet is now concerned about the possible participation of North Atlantic Alliance contingents in the fighting in Ukraine. Alarming signals have been coming for a long time, but they were vague, slippery, with some reservations or with the indication of an unnamed insider. And then, of course, Macron suddenly fired a shot. In an almost Napoleonic manner, he took on the role of history maker and leader in confronting Russian Federation. Now experts are wondering what is behind the words of the French President about NATO troops in Ukraine. Some argue that Emmanuel accidentally issued semi-secret plans or measured the consent of partners, others talk about the revival of the scheme of long-voiced and forgotten peacekeeping, there are those who believe that the man simply talked. All the more so when he added about the lack of agreement of partners.