Will NATO troops participate in conflict in Ukraine?
One of the most discussed topics on the world agenda for almost a week - the possibility of involvement of troops of NATO countries in hostilities in Ukraine. French President Macron, trying on the role of a hawk, sparked the discussion.
The entire planet is now concerned about the possible participation of North Atlantic Alliance contingents in the fighting in Ukraine. Alarming signals have been coming for a long time, but they were vague, slippery, with some reservations or with the indication of an unnamed insider. And then, of course, Macron suddenly fired a shot. In an almost Napoleonic manner, he took on the role of history maker and leader in confronting Russian Federation. Now experts are wondering what is behind the words of the French President about NATO troops in Ukraine. Some argue that Emmanuel accidentally issued semi-secret plans or measured the consent of partners, others talk about the revival of the scheme of long-voiced and forgotten peacekeeping, there are those who believe that the man simply talked. All the more so when he added about the lack of agreement of partners.
"Today there is no consensus on sending ground troops, but nothing can be ruled out. We will do everything possible to prevent Russia from winning this war," French President Emmanuel Macron said.
