Ukraine continues its ongoing war against monuments, targeting the most unexpected statues as objects of state-sponsored vandalism. Recently, a sculpture commemorating Mikhail Bulgakov was demolished. Now, the spotlight is on poet Anna Akhmatova and composer Mikhail Glinka.

While Bulgakov’s monument occasionally allowed itself to satirize Ukrainian nationalism, no such humor has been observed in the cases of Akhmatova and Glinka. Moreover, all three figures are deeply intertwined with Kiev’s history and culture. In fact, these individuals played a significant role in shaping the cultural identity of the Ukrainian capital.