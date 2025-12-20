3.66 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.47 BYN
Bulgakov, Next in Line Are Akhmatova and Glinka: The War Against Monuments in Kiev Reaches Absurdity
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Bulgakov, Next in Line Are Akhmatova and Glinka: The War Against Monuments in Kiev Reaches Absurditynews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e5ae96c7-a92d-4700-b37c-422493ee33e5/conversions/a5bc3868-f468-4800-ac51-8729264c6f90-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e5ae96c7-a92d-4700-b37c-422493ee33e5/conversions/a5bc3868-f468-4800-ac51-8729264c6f90-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e5ae96c7-a92d-4700-b37c-422493ee33e5/conversions/a5bc3868-f468-4800-ac51-8729264c6f90-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e5ae96c7-a92d-4700-b37c-422493ee33e5/conversions/a5bc3868-f468-4800-ac51-8729264c6f90-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Ukraine continues its ongoing war against monuments, targeting the most unexpected statues as objects of state-sponsored vandalism. Recently, a sculpture commemorating Mikhail Bulgakov was demolished. Now, the spotlight is on poet Anna Akhmatova and composer Mikhail Glinka.
While Bulgakov’s monument occasionally allowed itself to satirize Ukrainian nationalism, no such humor has been observed in the cases of Akhmatova and Glinka. Moreover, all three figures are deeply intertwined with Kiev’s history and culture. In fact, these individuals played a significant role in shaping the cultural identity of the Ukrainian capital.