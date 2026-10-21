Bulgarian Government Refuses to Fund Lethal Weapons for Ukraine

Bulgaria’s financial contribution to the European Peace Facility for Ukraine will be used exclusively for measures that do not involve the procurement of new lethal weaponry. The principle of 'constructive abstention' allows an EU member state to refrain from supporting specific decisions within the framework of the European Union’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, without blocking them," the government’s press service stated following a cabinet meeting.

Furthermore, Bulgaria will insist that its financial contributions be prioritized for use in regions of Ukraine inhabited by members of the Bulgarian minority.