Bulgarian Prime Minister Announces Resignation of Government
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Bulgarian Prime Minister has announced the resignation of his government. A large rally took place in Bulgaria the day before. People demanded the resignation of the ruling party and early parliamentary elections.
The protests are taking place against the backdrop of the opposition's vote of no confidence in the government due to the failure of its economic policy.
