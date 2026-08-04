Bundeswehr deploys electronic warfare units near Belarusian border

European media reports that the Bundeswehr has deployed an electronic warfare unit in Lithuania, right near the Belarusian border.

German troops are traveling in close proximity to the Belarusian border by truck or on foot, with the portable systems weighing approximately 30 kg. Data collected by the electronic warfare stations is transmitted to a data collection and processing center for further analysis.

The intelligence network's missions include the early detection of drones and monitoring cross-border activity. Furthermore, the observers monitor Belarusian airspace to a tactical depth of several tens of kilometers.

As is known, a Bundeswehr base with 5,000 personnel will open in Lithuania next year, but the Germans have begun preparing for a possible war well in advance.