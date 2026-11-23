The German Bundeswehr conducted tactical tests of kamikaze drones for the first time during exercises in Lithuania, Reuters reported.

The German-made drones were equipped with dummy inert warheads. The UAVs practiced diving and destroyed main battle tanks.

The exercises are part of the Freedom Shield exercises, which are taking place at the Rudninkai training ground near the border with Belarus. The Grand Eagle exercises are also taking place in Lithuania. NATO combat brigades from Lithuania, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Belgium, and Luxembourg are participating in the exercises.