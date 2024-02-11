Protests in Europe are not going down, more and more farmers from other countries are joining the riots. In the United Kingdom, farmers block the port of Dover, which is a window to continental Europe. The claims to the authorities are the same as on the mainland - farmers demand protection from import dumping, as well as tax breaks.

And their Spanish colleagues began to destroy the products manufactured by their neighbors: tens of thousands of liters of French wine went into the ditch. Spanish peasants suffer from the same woes as their neighbors - the Portuguese and the French. The authorities are keen on the "green transition", which involves abandoning fertilizers, increasing the price of fuel, and destroying meat farming. In addition, the governments of the Old World countries are ready to sacrifice the welfare of their citizens for the sake of oligarchs from the East. For example, after the removal of import duties, every fourth chicken in the EU is Ukrainian, grown on the farms of billionaire monopolist Kosyuk.