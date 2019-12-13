Former defense minister suspected of disclosing document on actions of Polish troops in case of conflict with Russia

Former Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and his associates may face criminal liability for disclosing military secrets. According to local media reports, the audits of the defense department in recent years are already underway.

The counterintelligence service suspects the former minister of deliberately removing the secrecy from an important document on the actions of Polish troops in case of conflict with Russia. According to the newspaper, Blaszczak could have taken such a decision personally, bypassing the then chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces