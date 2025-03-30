Calls to Reinstate Education for Girls Sound in Afghanistan

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has urged the authorities to resume the operation of educational centers for girls and to lift restrictions on women's employment.

In a message to the Afghan people in honor of the Eid al-Fitr celebration, posted on social media platform X, Karzai identified the closure of schools and universities for girls as the main barriers to national progress. He emphasized that it is only through education and knowledge that the youth of the country can achieve independence and make Afghanistan self-sufficient.

"The ongoing restrictions are a significant obstacle to the development of the state. The sons and daughters of this country can liberate it from dependence and help it transition towards self-sufficiency, but this can only be accomplished through education and knowledge," the politician remarked.