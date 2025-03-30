3.66 BYN
Calls to Reinstate Education for Girls Sound in Afghanistan
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has urged the authorities to resume the operation of educational centers for girls and to lift restrictions on women's employment.
In a message to the Afghan people in honor of the Eid al-Fitr celebration, posted on social media platform X, Karzai identified the closure of schools and universities for girls as the main barriers to national progress. He emphasized that it is only through education and knowledge that the youth of the country can achieve independence and make Afghanistan self-sufficient.
"The ongoing restrictions are a significant obstacle to the development of the state. The sons and daughters of this country can liberate it from dependence and help it transition towards self-sufficiency, but this can only be accomplished through education and knowledge," the politician remarked.
According to Afghan media, the Supreme Leader of Afghanistan, Haibatullah Akhundzada, also extended his greetings to the Afghan people on Eid al-Fitr while addressing worshippers after the festive prayers in Kandahar. He noted that the path to independence and progress lies through national unity and unwavering compliance with the directives of the country's leadership. "Ignoring the directives of the Afghan leadership led to the collapse of previous regimes," Akhundzada stated.