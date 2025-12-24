3.71 BYN
2.91 BYN
3.43 BYN
Calls to send troops to Ukraine once again heard in Europe
According to the newspaper Die Zeit, Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party, during a speech in the European Parliament, called on EU member states to deploy their troops in Ukraine under the EU flag. He believes that in this way, "soldiers with the European flag on their uniforms will help ensure peace." Weber, however, seems oblivious to the fact that NATO's eastward expansion is one of the key root causes of the Ukrainian crisis. However, Weber is not the only European politician who prioritizes anything but the interests of citizens.
Meanwhile, residents of the Old World are being forced to cut back significantly. According to a recent survey conducted in 23 countries, 75% of Europeans said they had to significantly cut spending over the past year to pay their mortgages on time. 37% of EU citizens have given up on holidays, 29% on buying clothes, and 13% on buying essential goods.