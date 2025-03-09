Canada Elects New Prime Minister

Mark Carney has been elected as the leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party and will become the new Prime Minister.

The former head of the Central Bank received over 85% of the votes, winning after the first count. Like his predecessor, Carney advocates for assistance to Ukraine. In his first speech in his new role, he criticized Donald Trump and declared that Canada will never become part of the United States, asserting that the country’s retaliatory tariffs will remain in effect until the U.S. demonstrates respect.

Mark Carney, newly elected Prime Minister of Canada, stated:

"Donald Trump, as we know, has imposed unjustified tariffs on what we build, what we sell, and how we earn a living. He targets Canadian families, workers, and businesses, and we cannot allow him to succeed, and we will not. The Canadian government has rightly responded by imposing our own tariffs, which will have the maximum impact on the United States and the minimum impact on Canada. My government will keep our tariffs in place until the Americans show us respect."