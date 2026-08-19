Cancer drug capable of replacing chemotherapy has been developed in India

Indian scientists have developed a new anti-cancer drug that is activated within cancer cells and could become an alternative to chemotherapy. This was reported by TASS, citing the Indian Ministry of Science and Technology.

The drug, called RK-251, was developed by scientists from the Indian Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IAIST) and the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. "This new 'smart' cancer drug, designed to work only within cancer cells, could replace traditional chemotherapy, which in many cases harms healthy cells," the ministry explained. RK-251 remains inactive in healthy tissue and is activated primarily in tumor cells. The ministry emphasized that "the drug's mechanism of action is based on elevated levels of reactive oxygen species, which are characteristic of cancer cells."

Studies revealed no obvious signs of toxicity for RK-251, indicating that further study of its safety and efficacy is promising. However, the Indian ministry noted that the development is still in the preclinical stage and further studies are needed to assess its feasibility for human use.