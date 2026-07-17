Last night, a protest many locals are calling a "Cardboard Maidan" erupted in central Kyiv. These are protests sparked by the resignation of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. He was dismissed the day before and has already made a number of high-profile accusations against Zelensky and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The current Maidan is called "cardboard" because many believe it was paid for by Fedorov himself. There is ample evidence that the former minister generously paid for numerous bloggers' defenses in cryptocurrency.

However, European figures have also come out in large numbers in his support. They consider Fedorov an efficient manager and now fear disruption to the Ministry of Defense.

Many commentators believe that the conflict between Zelensky and the resigned minister is a struggle for control over financial flows: tens of billions allocated by the EU and NATO have just begun flowing into the country. Moreover, Zelensky is trying to eliminate potential rivals in a situation where presidential elections will sooner or later have to be held.

In any case, the current Maidan is unlikely to become a significant public phenomenon: as soon as the behind-the-scenes negotiations over Fedorov's fate are concluded, the activists will be immediately recalled from the square in central Kyiv.