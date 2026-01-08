Cardinal Pietro Parolin asks US to postpone operation in Venezuela

Vatican Secretary of State (head of government) Cardinal Pietro Parolin asked the Washington administration not to rush into an operation against Venezuela to avoid destabilizing the situation in the republic and causing bloodshed. This was reported by TASS, citing The Washington Post (WP).

According to the newspaper's sources, in late December, the cardinal asked US Ambassador to the Vatican Brian Birch about Washington's plans for Venezuela and tried to determine whether the US was seeking a change of government in the republic.

According to the publication, Parolin "has been trying for days to contact US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, desperately seeking to prevent bloodshed and destabilization in Venezuela."

The article states that the cardinal asked the administration of US President Donald Trump to invite Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro to leave the country and "to show patience in pushing him to accept this offer." According to the publication, Parolin told Birch that Maduro could receive asylum in Russia.