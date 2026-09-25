CBS News: U.S. Military Lays Groundwork for Possible Action Around Cuba

The U.S. military is continuing preparations for a possible operation involving Cuba, TASS reports, citing CBS News.

According to an internal U.S. Army document, planners are examining whether six types of units could be transferred to the area of responsibility of U.S. Southern Command, which covers Central and South America and the Caribbean. The formations under consideration include a combat sustainment support battalion, an engineer battalion, an expeditionary sustainment command, a medical brigade, a forward surgical team and a military police brigade. The notice states that these units “may be needed in 90–120 days.”

“Although the message does not mention Cuba directly, the request concerns continued military planning with respect to Cuba,” CBS News reported, citing U.S. administration officials. The network noted that the document does not specify how many troops might be sent to Southern Command’s area of responsibility, or where they would be based.

In August, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the United States was considering all further options regarding Cuba, including military action.

On March 5, President Donald Trump said Washington intended to decide its next course on Cuba after the operation against Iran. On February 27 he said the United States might take control of the island. On May 18, Politico reported that Washington was increasingly inclined to use military force against Cuba. In a June interview with Axios, Trump did not rule out an operation to change the country’s leadership.