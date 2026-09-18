Chaos and Clashes Mark the Start of Ceuta’s Deportation Sweep

A large-scale police operation to expel illegal migrants has begun in Spanish Ceuta. Security forces are storming spontaneous camps on Benítez and Trampolín beaches. Police are moving detainees under escort to a temporary facility in the port.

The start of the operation was marked by chaos and violent clashes. Police are actively using force to suppress unrest.

Tension in the enclave reached a peak after thousands of African migrants broke through the border with Morocco. According to the authorities’ estimates, up to 80,000 people entered the city; more than 100 have died. The crisis has already spilled onto the mainland. Mass protests are under way in Madrid, with citizens demanding that order be restored.