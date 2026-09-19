Chaos in Ceuta: Migrants Clash with Security Forces

Migrants scattered in Ceuta when police attempted to move them from makeshift beach camps to temporary housing. As officers tried to manage the crowd's movement, clashes, a crush, and panic ensued.

Police officers attempted to manage the crowd's movement. Law enforcement officers used batons and fired rubber bullets into the air.

More than 240 police and Civil Guard officers were deployed to relocate the occupants of the makeshift beach camps. The temporary camp has a capacity of approximately 1,800 people, which is significantly lower than the total number of people on the beaches.

Morocco had previously committed to accepting the return of its citizens; however, around 10,000 migrants remain in Ceuta.