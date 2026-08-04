Chaos in Ceuta pushes EU to tighten migration regime

An iron curtain for refugees. Brussels intends to tighten migration regimes and erect "physical barriers" at the EU's external borders. Ursula von der Leyen made this statement amid an influx of refugees into the Spanish city of Ceuta.

According to various estimates, up to 60,000 migrants managed to cross from Morocco into Spain in a short period of time. The crisis has had tragic consequences and claimed the lives of over 90 people.

The European Commission is expected to announce this initiative today during an informal videoconference of the interior ministers of 22 EU countries on the migration situation. The possibility of introducing document controls at the internal borders of Schengen countries will also be discussed.