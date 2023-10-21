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First trucks with humanitarian aid begin to pass through Egyptian crossing into Gaza Strip
After two weeks of complete blockade, the first trucks with humanitarian aid began to pass through the Egyptian checkpoint in Rafah to the Gaza Strip, Al-Arabiya reported. The journalists specify that foreign citizens in Gaza will also be able to leave the enclave through this checkpoint in the near future. At the same time, according to local media reports, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that no agreement on the evacuation of the wounded has been reached yet.
Hamas' military wing said it shelled Ashdod in response to the strikes on civilians. Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces said air-raid sirens were sounding in the city. The number of Israelis injured due to Hamas attacks exceeded 5 thousand, in Gaza there are more than 13 thousand people wounded.