In order to get more financial and military aid from the West, Ukraine may use blackmail with nuclear weapons. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, BelTA reports.



At the same time, Zakharova notes that much of the financial assistance to Ukraine settles in personal accounts. The representative of the Foreign Ministry also said that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky would very much like to start a global nuclear confrontation. She recalled the Ukrainian president's recent words to NATO calling for a preventive nuclear strike against Russia. Now the Ukrainian authorities are looking for a reason that would help convince the West to carry out such a strike. Among such created reasons, Zakharova called the shelling of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, as well as the preparation of a "dirty bomb" provocation.



Maria Zakharova:



"We call on the West to influence their Ukrainian subordinates, to abandon this most dangerous adventure, and not only this, but also all those steps, activities and actions that involve nuclear blackmail. Because all this leads to irreversible consequences and possible mass deaths of innocent civilians."



Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held telephone conversations with foreign counterparts from the UK, India, China, the United States, Turkey and France, warning them about the threat of a "dirty bomb" from Ukraine. Washington, London, and Paris later said they did not consider the Russian warnings about the use of a "dirty bomb" justified.



The Ukrainian side has already completed technical preparations for a "dirty bomb" provocation. In particular, Ukraine's Yuzhmash company produced a hoax of a Iskander missile, which they plan to fill with a radioactive substance and then allegedly shoot over the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and inform the world about the alleged Russian launch of a nuclear charge. As proof, the Kiev authorities want to show to Western and Ukrainian journalists fragments of a model and elements of electronics of the alleged Russian Iskander missile.



