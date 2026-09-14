China and India Announce End of Years-Long Standoff

India and China have taken a historic step toward resolving long-standing differences. According to Bloomberg, during the BRICS summit, the leaders of Asia's two largest economies moved significantly closer to settling key disputes, including a protracted territorial conflict along their border.

The Chinese leader’s visit to India was the first of its kind in seven years. Xi Jinping stated that the rapprochement between Beijing and New Delhi is a crucial achievement that must be cherished, adding that the two nations are partners rather than rivals.

For its part, India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the parties' readiness to address economic issues, ranging from trade imbalances to supply chains.

The leaders of both countries emphasized their commitment to a fair and mutually acceptable resolution of the border issue. Analysts believe this development could fundamentally alter the balance of power on the global stage.