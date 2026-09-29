China Prepares to Celebrate Day of PRC Founding

Beijing is preparing to celebrate National Day—the anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The 77th anniversary will be marked across the country on October 1.

By September 29, the Chinese capital has already been adorned with stunning decorations. Magnificent flowerbeds have been laid out and grand thematic installations erected throughout the city, while streets are decked with flags and floral garlands.

For the people of China, the celebrations will span a full week, running until October 7. It is known here simply as the Golden Week.