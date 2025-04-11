The Ministry of Commerce of China believes that such an initiative would be a step towards rectifying past mistakes and returning to a respectful dialogue. The Chinese Commerce Minister remarked that the introduction of "reciprocal" tariffs by the United States has brought about uncertainty in the world, inciting chaos within the international community.

The repercussions of this trade confrontation are also impacting the economy of the United States. American bonds and the dollar are losing their status as a "safe haven," as reported by Axios. Experts predict that Apple may consider re-entering the Russian market and developing parallel imports through third countries if profitability declines due to the new American tariffs.