Chinese Investment in Belarus Grows More Than 1.5 Times: What Lies Behind Beijing’s Interest

The interest of Chinese investors in Belarus is growing. In 2025 the Celestial Empire increased investments in our country by more than 1.5 times if compared with the figures for 2024. This was facilitated, among other things, by Belarus’s full participation in the Shanghai family. Two years ago our country joined the SCO, and now this platform is also an opportunity for personal contacts.

On Air China | Belarus in the SCO: Premiers’ Meeting in Dushanbe

The heads of government of Belarus and China Alexander Turchin and Li Qiang on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tajikistan discussed the importance of innovative approaches of the economies of the two countries. Technological exchange lies at the basis of our partnership. Beijing sees the future in deepening cooperation that is quite consonant with the Belarusian approach. China proposes to develop cooperation in the auto industry, the digital economy, in the sphere of artificial intelligence and to fill the green agenda.

“Premier of the State Council of the PRC Li Qiang and Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin held a successful meeting in Dushanbe, during which they thoroughly exchanged views on bilateral relations, practical cooperation and issues of mutual interest. The sides unanimously agreed to continue to make full use of the strategic guiding role of the diplomacy of the heads of state, comprehensively implement the important agreements of the leaders and promote the achievement of new results. Next year will mark 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. We look with full confidence at the prospects for their development and are ready, together with the Belarusian side, to continue traditional friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and promote the further development of Chinese-Belarusian relations at a high level,” noted the official representative of the Chinese MFA Mao Ning.

Regional Cooperation

The regions of the two countries also continue to work together. For example, the Gomel region over the last five years has increased trade turnover with China by more than 2.5 times. They mainly export cellulose, meat and dairy products, confectionery, timber. And innovative equipment is supplied from the Celestial Empire to the south-eastern Belarusian region.

Today there are all the conditions for deepening the dialogue and going beyond simple buy-sell. For example, work with Jilin province. A delegation of the Gomel region headed by the governor was there. In China Jilin is called the “northern gates.” Among other things, this is an important industrial and agricultural region.

There are more than enough ideas for the implementation of concrete projects. One of those already on paper is the joint development of self-propelled combines by Gomselmash and the Jilin group of intelligent agricultural equipment. They plan to introduce artificial intelligence into the machines; production can quite well be localized, and the finished product supplied both to the provinces of the PRC and to the nearest countries.