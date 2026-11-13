Chisinau is asking Brussels not to allow the immediate sell-off of Moldova. According to the country’s Minister of Agriculture, the authorities have requested a 30-year moratorium from the European Union on the sale of land to foreigners. He noted that the matter is currently under discussion, though no decision has been reached yet.

Previously, the same minister warned that, in order to join the EU, Moldova might have to clear-cut two-thirds of its vineyards due to their failure to meet European standards.

Observers point out that the policies of the Sandu government are placing the country in a difficult position: the price of this purported European integration is the loss of control over land and the destruction of a key sector of the economy.