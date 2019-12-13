Death toll after emergency at Kakhovskaya HPP rises to 25

The death toll from the collapse of the Kakhovskaya hydropower plant in the Kherson region has risen to 25, with 17 more people reported missing, the region's acting governor, Vladimir Saldo, told RIA Novosti. This was told by the region's acting governor Vladimir Saldo, RIA Novosti writes.



"As of yesterday, there were 17 people missing. So far, neither emergency services nor the military, who are actively involved in the search, can find people. The dead are now known: 25 people," he said.



A day before, Saldo noted that almost eight thousand people have been evacuated from the flooded areas downstream the Dnieper. There are more than 1.9 thousand people in temporary accommodation centers.



Vladimir Saldo also reported that the destroyed dam of Kakhovskaya HPP is subject to restoration. Areas flooded after the destruction of hydroelectric power plant will be restored as soon as possible, he assured. The priority task after the water failure will be to ensure sanitary and environmental safety in the emergency area.



The upper part of the Kakhovskaya HPP was damaged at night from 5 to 6 June. An unregulated water discharge began at the site of the destruction, resulting in several settlements being flooded. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case for terrorist attack after the dam collapse. It is noted that the incident may cause severe consequences for tens of thousands of residents, as well as have a negative impact on the environmental situation in the region.

