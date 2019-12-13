3.40 RUB
Number of dead in shelling of Belgorod rose to 14, 108 people injured
The number of dead in Belgorod after the shelling by the Armed forces of Ukraine rose to 14, another 108 people were injured. This was reported by TASS with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.
"According to the clarified information, 12 adults and two children were killed in Belgorod," the ministry said. - Another 108 people, including 15 children, suffered."
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
