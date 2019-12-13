EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Number of dead in shelling of Belgorod rose to 14, 108 people injured

The number of dead in Belgorod after the shelling by the Armed forces of Ukraine rose to 14, another 108 people were injured. This was reported by TASS with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

"According to the clarified information, 12 adults and two children were killed in Belgorod," the ministry said. - Another 108 people, including 15 children, suffered."

