Number of victims of the terrorist attack in Moscow Region rises to 93

At the moment it is established that the number of victims in the terrorist attack in the Moscow Region "Crocus City Hall" is 93 people, it will still increase, writes RIA Novosti with reference to the Telegram-channel of the Investigation Committee of the Russian Federation.

"At the moment it has been established that the number of dead is 93 people. The number of dead will still increase," the report said.

According to preliminary data, the causes of death were gunshot wounds and poisoning by products of combustion.

